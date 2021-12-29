Austin Animal Center at critical capacity, requesting community help

The Austin Animal Center (AAC) announced today that they have reached critical capacity with 493 animals being cared for. The center's ideal capacity is around 350 animals for the number of kennels and staffing available.

The shortage of space is leading to dogs being housed in temporary crates until kennels open up, and dozens of adoptable animals being housed in non-public areas, according to AAC.

AAC needs the community's help during this time. Those who find loose pets are encouraged to not immediately turn to the shelter but instead try to walk the animals around the neighborhood, knock on doors, post on apps like NextDoor and Facebook to try to find the owner. Data shows that most lost pets are found within just a few blocks of their home, and there is a greater chance of reconnection with their owner if they stay within their community.

If an owner cannot be located for a found pet, finders can call 3-1-1 to reach an Animal Protection Officer.

With New Year's Eve approaching, it is important for pet owners to be prepared for fireworks, which can often spook animals resulting in them running away from the home. Steps that pet owners can take include walking pets during daylight hours, shutting windows, turning on TV or music during fireworks, and making sure their pets are microchipped.

The Austin Animal Center is open for adoptions on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be closed on New Year's Day.

