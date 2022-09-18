Austin Animal Center still needing homes for 20 dogs living in pop up crates

The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates.

The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.

Earlier this week, AAC restricted intake to emergencies only, including animals that are injured or present a clear public safety risk. On Wednesday, AAC reported it had more than 700 animals, including close to 70 dogs living in temporary pop-up crates due to space issues.

The shelter says since becoming a "no-kill" shelter in 2011, it has only had to restrict intake three times. Once in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and twice in 2016 due to capacity issues.

Currently, AAC is open for adoption and reclaim Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location at 7201 Levander Loop. Starting Sunday, September 25, the center will reopen for adoption and reclaim on Sundays.