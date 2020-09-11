Austin Animal Center hosting Sunrise Adoption event September 12

The Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a no-appointment needed Sunrise Adoption event featuring a limited number of pre-selected dogs who are ready to find their forever home.

The event will be at AAC, located at 7201 Levander Loop, on Saturday, September 12 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will take place on the front lawn so that social distancing requirements can be met and a face covering is required to attend.

The Sunrise superstar dogs will be stationed around the lawn where potential adopters can line up to meet them.

All adoptions will be on a first-come, first-served basis and the shelter facility will not be open during this event so adoptions will be limited to the dogs on the lawn.

Adoption fees are continuing to be waived for all animals at AAC, including those in foster care.

AAC says it's holding the event because occupancy has been severely limited at the shelter amid safety measures put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic and it's resulted in long wait times for potential adopters. Appointments have been needed to visit the shelter and those appointments can book up weeks in advance.

You can get more information the event's Facebook page.

