Austin Animal Center's new "Cattyshack" will help free-roaming cats

The Austin Animal Center is inviting the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the "Cattyshack!" The Cattyshack is the animal center's new cat TNR Recovery Unit.

TNR stands for trap, neuter, release. The unit will be instrumental in helping Austin’s free-roaming cat population lead healthier, happier lives, according to a press release from the city.

The TNR Recovery Unit is a gift from generous donors and Friends of Austin Animal Center.

TNR stands for trap, neuter, release. The unit will be instrumental in helping Austin’s free-roaming cat population lead healthier, happier lives.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11th. AAC staff will be on-site until 1 p.m. to answer questions about the Community Cats program, according to the animal shelter.

The event will take place at the Austin Animal Center campus at 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A. Once on AAC's campus, look for the small cluster of "tiny homes," the Cattyshack is the red one.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter