Austin Animal Center opens at full capacity, facing space crisis for dogs

The Austin Animal Center (AAC) says it is once again out of kennel space and in crisis mode. The center is asking the Austin community to help find homes for the overwhelming number of dogs at the shelter.

AAC says it is now open at 100% occupancy for the first time in more than a year to find homes for the hundreds of animals at the shelter.

"On Tuesday morning, we opened the shelter already in the red for large dogs," said Don Bland, Chief Animal Services Officer for the Austin Animal Center, in a news release. "Kennel space for medium and large dogs is completely depleted."

In years past, AAC has depended on rescue partners for help when the number of animals exceeds the number of kennels but officials say currently, rescue partners are full and unable to help. The shelter’s last option is to find adoptive homes for at least 100 animals this weekend.

"This year is our tenth anniversary of being a No Kill city and the reality of being No Kill is that it takes the commitment of the entire community. The community must help by keeping animals out of the shelter, helping to reunite lost pets with their families, and supporting only the animals who really, truly need us," said Bland.

AAC says people can help Austin maintain its No Kill status by adopting a medium or large dog. Adoption appointments will not be necessary and building occupancy will not be limited.

The center is located at 7201 Levander Loop Bldg. A in Austin.

All adoption fees are being waived. For more details, you can go here to AAC's adoption page.