Austin Animal Center leadership responds after doubts cast on operations

In an eight to one vote, with two abstaining, the Austin Animal Advisory Commission voted that they are not confident in the Austin Animal Center's leadership. This, after hearing testimony from volunteers at the shelter. The resolution said the head of the facility has consistently not provided updates and data to monitor the city's no-kill status.

They also claim that monthly reports are confusing, and that the center violated the city's stray-hold ordinance. The resolution also said the shelter alienated stakeholders and partner organizations, which contributed to overcrowding, just to name a few of the reported issues.

"Right now it's horribly busy. We are about at a 50 percent increase over last year at this time," said Mark Sloat, program manager, Austin Animal Center.

Don Bland, the chief animal services officer spoke exclusively to FOX 7 Austin and said this overcrowding they are seeing is happening everywhere. He said the rough economy is contributing to that.

"Are we in a space crisis? Absolutely. Is everyone in a space crisis? Absolutely," said Bland.

When asked about his thoughts on the ‘no confidence’ vote, Bland replied by saying there is data to prove that there are good things happening at the AAC.

"It's always hard. We all put our hearts into this. Animal welfare, you do it because you have a passion for it. It's very grueling, you always have someone who thinks you are not doing it the way they want to do," said Bland.

Bland said 2020 dealt everyone a bad hand, and that included the Austin Animal Center. He said the center still maintains no-kill status. The topic will go to the city council, and Bland said he welcomes a productive conversation.

"When the pandemic hit there was no playbook for that. When staffing shortages hit there was no playbook for that. Everybody is navigating this on the fly," he said.

"For us to maintain a 97 percent live-exit rate with all these factors going in, that is my takeaway that we are doing a good job," said Bland.

