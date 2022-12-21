Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather.
Austin Pets Alive!
APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors.
The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to head over to the Town Lake Animal Center, located at 1156 W Cesar Chavez St., today and tomorrow between noon and 6 p.m. to meet the dogs.
APA! is asking foster families to keep the dogs until at least Monday, Dec. 26.
More than 100 blankets have been donated to the shelter this week. APA! says its greatest need now, besides foster families, is to make sure the shelter has the resources to keep the remaining pets safe.
Click here to donate to help fund the APA! winter weather response and operations.
Austin Animal Center
The Austin Animal Center says it also needs help from people who are able to foster medium and big dogs in its outdoor enclosures because it has run out of room to house the dogs inside.
The Austin Animal Center is asking foster families to come to the shelter at 7201 Levander Loop between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. today through Friday to meet the dogs.
Foster families will be asked to keep the dogs until Tuesday, Dec. 27.
How to keep pets safe during a freeze
If you're fostering, or if you already have a pet of your own, APA! has some tips to keep animals safe during the anticipated freeze:
- Bring pets inside. The best thing people can do for their pet is to bring them inside. While some breeds of dogs are more tolerant of cold weather than others, no pet should be left outside for long periods of time when it is below freezing (32F).
- Check your car for cats. Our feline friends like to hide from this weather in car engines and/or wheel wells, so thump the hood of your car a few times and check your wheels for stowaways before you start the engine and take off.
- Provide a makeshift enclosure for stray outdoor animals. If you've noticed outdoor cats or other animals in your community suffering from the cold (shaking, curled up, etc.) and you are worried about them, create a makeshift shelter for them to stay warm in. A closed box or Rubbermaid bin with a cut out on the side, with hay, will help keep them safe in the frigid temperatures.
- Consider opening your garage slightly (and leaving a heating pad or heat lamp on) to let cats in from the cold.
- Put a sweater on your pup. If you have a dog with a short coat, you can keep them a bit more insulated by putting a sweater or dog coat on them. Be sure the sweater and coat are completely dry for each outing, though, as damp or wet outerwear could actually make them chillier.
- Check paws. After outdoor activity, check your pet's paws for any signs of cracking on the paw pads, redness between toes, or bleeding. Wipe them down after each outing, too, to remove any salt, ice, or chemicals.