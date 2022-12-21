Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze

Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather.

Austin Pets Alive!

APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors.

The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to head over to the Town Lake Animal Center, located at 1156 W Cesar Chavez St., today and tomorrow between noon and 6 p.m. to meet the dogs.

APA! is asking foster families to keep the dogs until at least Monday, Dec. 26.

More than 100 blankets have been donated to the shelter this week. APA! says its greatest need now, besides foster families, is to make sure the shelter has the resources to keep the remaining pets safe.

Click here to donate to help fund the APA! winter weather response and operations.

Austin Animal Center

The Austin Animal Center says it also needs help from people who are able to foster medium and big dogs in its outdoor enclosures because it has run out of room to house the dogs inside.

The Austin Animal Center is asking foster families to come to the shelter at 7201 Levander Loop between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. today through Friday to meet the dogs.

Foster families will be asked to keep the dogs until Tuesday, Dec. 27.

How to keep pets safe during a freeze

If you're fostering, or if you already have a pet of your own, APA! has some tips to keep animals safe during the anticipated freeze: