Arctic cold front bringing freezing temperatures, single-digit wind chills Thursday and Friday

It's happening today. Winter officially arrives at 3:48 this afternoon.

We will celebrate the new season with morning clouds followed by some sun this afternoon and highs in the mid 50s.

This will be the warmest day we have in the next week.

The Arctic cold front is poised to make an appearance tomorrow and then it will turn much colder and windy.

Much of Central Texas will be under a WIND CHILL WATCH and HARD FREEZE WATCH from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

