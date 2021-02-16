Austin area groceries reopen with adjusted hours amid winter weather

The historic winter storm forced many Austin area grocery stores to close their doors on Monday to keep employees and customers safe but today many are reopening. If you do need to go to the store, you're encouraged not to drive and to walk.

H-E-B reopened some Austin-area stores and its Wimberley location starting at noon and close at 5 p.m. The Favor Senior Support Line will be closed and curbside and delivery orders are expected to be limited or canceled altogether. Lines were long when around town when the stores opened their doors.

Austin-area stores that will remain closed include:

Hwy 183 & Lakeline Blvd.

Brodie & William Cannon

620 & 2222

E. 7th & Pleasant Valley

Slaughter & Manchaca

Riverside & S. Pleasant Valley

Ed Bluestein & Manor

Lamar & Rundberg

Dripping Springs

San Marcos 1 & 2

Spicewood Springs & 183

Parmer & McNeil

Parmer & I35

Hutto

Kingsland

Taylor

Pflugerville 685 & E. Pecan

Georgetown 1 & 2

Round Rock I35 & University

I35 & William Cannon

Parmer & Mopac

Parmer & FM1431

Central Market at Westgate will remain closed but the North Lamar location is open until 5 p.m. You can latest updates on H-E-B and Central Market hours here.

Whole Foods Market stores are also opening at 12 p.m. Fiesta Mart stores are open until 5 p.m. and Randalls stores are also open.

Wheatsville Co-op's South Lamar location is closed but its Guadalupe location is open until 10 p.m. but with limited power and smaller crews.