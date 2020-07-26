Austin-based company is giving back to frontline workers

One Austin-based company is giving back to those who are serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. ATX Environmental Solutions is offering free vehicle disinfections for frontline workers and first responders.

Paul Kim, President and owner of ATX Environmental Solutions, said this is his way of helping protect those who are protecting others right now. “We felt like there was something we could do, and had to do for them,” Kim said.

Every Friday, Kim designates the day to free drive-up treatments. The treatments only take around half-an-hour and Kim says while they’re a small gesture, they’re part of a bigger picture.

“How can we help each other? How can we fight this together? That togetherness is what really is the key to fighting this pandemic,” he said.

To learn more, visit their website by clicking here.