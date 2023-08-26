Annual Bat Fest returns to downtown Austin

Austin’s annual Bat Fest returned to downtown Saturday with thousands eager to greet the city’s residential bats.

"We had to come as a pair of bats, you know, because they live all in big groups and just wanted to, like I said, celebrate them," said Perla Guzman.

Guzman showed up at the hour gates opened Saturday afternoon to celebrate Austin's Bat Fest.

"It's my first Bat Fest, said Guzman. "I've always heard about it. I've never been, and I thought it was time to see the bats the way they're truly supposed to be seen."

Summer is the peak time to watch the 1.5 million Mexican Free-Tailed Bats fly out into the city.

The warm weather makes it a great time for the bats to look for their next meal: insects.

But for humans, the season brings challenging heat.

"Thank god they let us bring in water, but it's a little brutal right now," said Guzman.

Just an hour into the event, water vendors said they're staying busy.

"We're picking up now," said Margi Henson, who sold water. "It opened up now at 4 o'clock, so now everyone's coming in for their waters."

Temperatures hit over 100 Saturday and stayed in the 90s for much of Bat Fest.

"I got fans, I've got tons of water," said Sunnie Tate, who owns Palette Works. "The roadway productions are doing a great job making sure we all have ice."

Vendors like Sunnie Tate have been out since early afternoon but said it's worth every drop of sweat.

"In my family, much to my husband's disapproval, the spooky season starts July 5, and so whenever I heard Bat Fest, spooky season get it started in August, I was super excited," said Tate.

Tate isn't the only one excited.

Thousands of people lined up on Congress Avenue Bridge to check out unique vendors, food and music.

"Come enjoy the party," said Henson. "It's going to get dark soon so come watch the bats. Good times."

Bat Fest ends at midnight.