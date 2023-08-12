Austin Pride Parade returns to downtown Austin for 33rd year

The 33rd annual Austin Pride Parade is happening this weekend, expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Austin to celebrate the city's LGBTQ community.

The parade is open and free to the public, and will feature appearances from organizations across Austin's LGBTQ community.

The parade will begin at 8 p.m. in front of the State Capitol and will make its way down Congress Avenue, ending at the Ann Richards Bridge at Cesar Chavez.

Last year's parade drew 400,000 spectators, and parade organizers expect the crowd to be even larger this year.

Road closures

Road closures and lane reductions associated with the parade will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

All closed streets will reopen no later than midnight, except for Fourth Street from Lavaca Street to Congress Avenue.

There are alternative traffic routes around downtown drivers can take:

Northbound/southbound traffic: Red River Street and I-35

Northbound traffic only: Trinity Street and Lavaca Street

Southbound only: Guadalupe Street

Eastbound/westbound: 15th Street, Riverside Drive, Barton Springs Road

Staying cool during the parade

Austin-Travis County EMS will have ambulances, motorcycle medics and special response units along the parade route to assist with medical emergencies.

ATCEMS advises spectators to take precaution when downtown, as it is going to be a hot evening. Take precautions before leaving for the parade: