Protesters gather at Governor's Mansion calling for change to border policy

"We won't be silent anymore. This is unacceptable, and it's a waste of taxpayer money," said Mike Hurewitz, one of many protesters who gathered in front of the Governor's Mansion Friday evening.

Emotions, chanting and signs were on display as many gathered to protest the governor's recent policies regarding Texas' southern border.

"I'm really upset about what is happening at the border with the policies of Gov. Abbott, which are hurting innocent people who are trying to do something to improve their lives," Hurewitz said.

The demonstration was meant to draw attention to Gov. Abbott’s inhumane costly and failed border policy, according to the protestors.

"The main thing is getting the word out people need to know what this man is doing, they need to know he has militarized our town," said Juanita Martinez, chair of the Maverick Democratic Party. "They need to know what he is doing to innocent children, people need to know."

The crowd filled with faith leaders, advocates and those personally impacted by the border policies, calling for an end to Operation Lone Star.

"I am so grateful that all these people are concerned about our town, concerned about our river, and they care, and they are concerned about the immigrants," Martinez said.

Operation Lone Star has led to nearly 395,000 migrant apprehensions, more 31,000 criminal arrests and seized over 422 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Demonstrators believe the mission is doing more damage than good.

"There are many people here who are immigrants and people who are children of immigrants and who are like me grandchildren of immigrants, and we are all coming from somewhere, and we want to try to make this a better place," Hurewitz said.

The governor's office states Operation Lone Star will continue to work to secure the border, stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.