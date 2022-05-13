Austin Beerworks, Kaiju Cut & Sew relaunch AAPI 'Eastern Philosophy' beer

An Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration is being held at Austin Beerworks featuring a variety of events including the relaunch of Eastern Philosophy, a Kaiju Brew.

Eastern Philosophy, a Kaiju Brew was first released in January 2022 as part of a collaboration between Austin Beerworks and Kaiju Cut & Sew. Austin Beerworks has been brewing beer in Austin since 2011 and Kaiju Cut and Sew makes handmade custom bags & minimalist wares showcasing Japanese fabrics & ethically sourced leather.

The beer is 7.5% ABV and is a Jasmine Dragon Pearl Tea-Infused strong lager and is made to be poured over ice. It comes from the minds of Kaiju Cut and Sew's Chris Gomez and Austin Beerworks Director of Brewing and co-founder Will Golden.

The AAPI Celebration featuring the relaunch of Eastern Philosphy, a Kaiju Brew will be Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a vendor market by Austin Flea highlighting AAPI-owned businesses, food pairings from Austin Beerworks Cantina, The Rice is Right, and SXSE, and performances by TX Dragon Dance Team and Y'all We Asian improv group.

Advertisement

A raffle will also be held benefiting the Austin Asian American Film Festival.