Austin airport under ground delay until tonight due to staffing issues

The Brief Ground delay in place at ABIA Delay expected to last until 9 p.m. tonight (May 21) Average delays of 49 minutes with max delay of almost two hours



A ground delay is currently in place for arrivals at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground delay is expected to last until 9 p.m. tonight (May 21).

The delay will cause an average delay of 49 minutes with a max delay of almost two hours, says the FAA alert.

The alert also says the delay is due to staffing issues.

Many arrivals on AUS's flight information are now showing delays.

Ongoing FAA staffing issues at AUS

Dig deeper:

AUS has had issues with FAA staffing for a while.

Earlier this month, over 120 flights were delayed due to air traffic controller shortages, with some stalled for over 90 minutes.

By the numbers:

In February, the FAA provided numbers to FOX 7 Austin in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

In January 2025, the FAA says only 32 controller positions were filled, compared to the target number of 60. That's just 53%. Those numbers were unchanged from six months prior.

The situation has largely gotten worse over time.

In January 2024, the target number was lower, at 42 controllers. Back then, 35 of those positions were filled, or 83%. Two years earlier, there was a target of 38 controllers, of which 35 were filled, or 92%.

What's next:

In April, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced its audit into the FAA's on-the-job training initiatives for traffic controllers.

The FAA wants to hire about 3,000 traffic controllers to overcome its shortfalls.

USDOT announced plans earlier this month to offer a $5,000 bonus for new air traffic controllers, raise the mandatory retirement age of 56, and encourage military controllers to continue their careers as civilians.

USDOT says the agency has streamlined the process to get candidates into the program at the FAA Academy, and it hopes to have a full staff of air traffic controllers in the next three to four years.