Austin-Bergstrom International Airport deals with another crowded Monday morning

It was another busy Monday morning for fliers out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Lines were once again out of the doors before the sun even rose.

"These lines are just ridiculous. I’ve never seen it this bad before," said Taylor Stalls who arrived to the airport around 6 a.m.

ABIA put out an alert for fliers over the weekend to warn them about the long wait times. On Sunday, they processed more than 30,000 people with around the same on Monday. This jampacked weekend follows an even busier one last week.

Last Monday, people had to leave their rental cars on the side of the road that lead up to the drop-off zone in order to make flights.

The airport linked the problem to the high number of flights heading in and out of Austin as well as staffing issues.

"We were just mine blown I have never seen the airport this bad before I’ve lived here all my life," said Stalls.

Relief is in the works for the airport.

Back in 2019, the Austin City Council approved a master plan for the airport. The pandemic caused them to re-strategize their expansion plan.

The airport is currently assessing the environmental impact. Once this process is over, the airport plans to construct a new midfield concourse which will have more than 10 gates as well as another security checkpoint.

Right now the airport is looking to hire more than 80 employees before the summer.

ABIA continues to urge people to get to their flights two hours earlier, a warning Stalls said should be taken seriously.

"We always try to get here two hours early but I didn’t know it was going to be this bad," Stalls said.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin airport asks travelers to arrive early to airport, busy day expected

Austin airport releases travel tips ahead of expected busy travel season

Austin airport struggles with long TSA wait times, fuel shortage

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter