Expand / Collapse search

ABIA asks travelers to arrive early to airport, busy day expected

By
Published 
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at the airport early today, especially if you're flying out before 8 a.m., as they anticipate a busy day. 

Officials say an estimated 30,000 people are scheduled to fly out April 3 and April 4.

FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi arrived at ABIA at around 6 a.m. and found lines for regular security wrapped outside the airport. 

Last week after a busy weekend in the Austin area that included a NASCAR race and Dell Match Play, the airport experienced similar issues with long wait times and a fuel shortage.

Airport officials have the following advice if you're heading out today:

  • If you have a carry-on only, arrive two hours before boarding.
  • Give yourself plenty of time for pre-TSA security activities
  • Arrive at least three hours before boarding for international flights
  • Use upper or lower levels for passenger drop-off
  • Use a mobile boarding pass or self-service kiosk
  • Double-check your carry-on for any prohibited items

You can check for estimated wait times here.

Austin-Bergstrom International seeing major growing pains

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is seeing more flights, more destinations and more people, but now Austin City Council has to approve more fuel.

___
MORE HEADLINES: 
Austin airport releases travel tips ahead of expected busy travel season
Austin Bergstrom International Airport lifts jet fuel shortage alert
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experiences jet fuel shortage
Austin airport struggles with long TSA wait times, fuel shortage
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter