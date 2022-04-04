ABIA asks travelers to arrive early to airport, busy day expected

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at the airport early today, especially if you're flying out before 8 a.m., as they anticipate a busy day.

Officials say an estimated 30,000 people are scheduled to fly out April 3 and April 4.

FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi arrived at ABIA at around 6 a.m. and found lines for regular security wrapped outside the airport.

Last week after a busy weekend in the Austin area that included a NASCAR race and Dell Match Play, the airport experienced similar issues with long wait times and a fuel shortage.

Airport officials have the following advice if you're heading out today:

If you have a carry-on only, arrive two hours before boarding.

Give yourself plenty of time for pre-TSA security activities

Arrive at least three hours before boarding for international flights

Use upper or lower levels for passenger drop-off

Use a mobile boarding pass or self-service kiosk

Double-check your carry-on for any prohibited items

You can check for estimated wait times here.

