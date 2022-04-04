ABIA asks travelers to arrive early to airport, busy day expected
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at the airport early today, especially if you're flying out before 8 a.m., as they anticipate a busy day.
Officials say an estimated 30,000 people are scheduled to fly out April 3 and April 4.
FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi arrived at ABIA at around 6 a.m. and found lines for regular security wrapped outside the airport.
Last week after a busy weekend in the Austin area that included a NASCAR race and Dell Match Play, the airport experienced similar issues with long wait times and a fuel shortage.
Airport officials have the following advice if you're heading out today:
- If you have a carry-on only, arrive two hours before boarding.
- Give yourself plenty of time for pre-TSA security activities
- Arrive at least three hours before boarding for international flights
- Use upper or lower levels for passenger drop-off
- Use a mobile boarding pass or self-service kiosk
- Double-check your carry-on for any prohibited items
You can check for estimated wait times here.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Austin airport releases travel tips ahead of expected busy travel season
Austin Bergstrom International Airport lifts jet fuel shortage alert
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experiences jet fuel shortage
Austin airport struggles with long TSA wait times, fuel shortage
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter