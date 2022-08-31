Travelers flying out of AUS for Labor Day Weekend should plan ahead, arrive early

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) expects busy travel days for flying passengers this Labor Day Weekend.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, the airport expects an increase in passengers and says travelers should plan ahead, arrive early, and expect a busy airport in the coming days.

Following the summer travel period, AUS continues to ask passengers to check their flight status with their airline ahead of their trip, as impacts to flight schedules can occur due to changes in airline operations.

When to arrive at AUS

Passengers who don’t have TSA PreCheck or Clear should arrive at least two and a half hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours before departure for international flights, regardless of the day of week or time of day their flight is scheduled. TSA, airline and airport staffing levels have improved following a record-breaking busy start to the summer travel season. However, unplanned staffing shortages and other unforeseen operational challenges can occur. AUS continues to encourage travelers to plan ahead, arrive early and to expect the unexpected as the air travel industry across the country and globe continues to navigate post-pandemic travel trends and pent up demand for air travel.

Travelers should budget additional time if they need to check luggage, return a rental car, or complete other activities before joining the security screening lines. First-time flyers, travelers who have not flown in years, large groups, and those traveling with small children should also give themselves extra time.

Travelers using TSA PreCheck and Clear can expect a faster security process than those using general TSA screening.

Preparing for TSA screening and packing properly

Security screening checkpoints open at 3:00 a.m. TSA PreCheck and Clear screening are available at Checkpoints 1 and 2 West. All four checkpoints lead to all gates and airlines in the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

TSA security delays can occur when passengers accidentally pack prohibited items in their carry-on luggage. To help avoid delays, passengers should review what they can and can’t bring with them through security at TSA.gov. TSA encourages travelers to begin packing with an empty bag to help prevent accidentally packing prohibited items, like firearms, in their carry-on luggage.

Parking and/or dropping off passengers

Drivers dropping off passengers can use either the upper level for departures or the lower level for arrivals to ease congestion. Passengers dropped off at the lower level can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security using escalators and elevators. If the lower level is congested, arriving passengers can use escalators and elevators to be picked up on the upper level.

Travelers looking to park onsite can visit ABIAParking.com to reserve a parking space and check for real-time parking availability before arriving at the airport.

Uber, Lyft, Wingz, or other rideshares use a tram service available on the first floor of the Red garage to take passengers to the rideshare pick-up area located on the ground floor underneath the rental car facility.

Mobility assistance and accessibility needs

If you are a passenger who requires wheelchair assistance, please contact your airline prior to your travel date to set up the service.

Learn about more about accessibility services at AUS, including TSA screening procedures, parking options, rideshare pick-up from our Mobility Assistance Zone, and other travel tips here.

Checking into your flight

Travelers without checked luggage can bypass the ticket counters and head immediately to TSA screening checkpoints using these time-saving flight check-in options:

Use the lower curbside and upper curbside for drop-off — from the lower level, passengers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security via escalators and elevators.

Self-service flight check-in kiosks that allow travelers to print their boarding passes and bag tags are available inside the terminal, across from the airline ticket counters.

In addition to traditional check-in procedures, some airlines offer outside curbside check-in on the upper level.

Travelers can also save time by checking in for their flight using their airlines’ mobile app and a mobile boarding pass.

Getting the most out of AUS

Once inside the terminal, travelers can explore new art installations, concession offerings, live music stages, and more using step-by-step directions on the AUS digital wayfinding map at AirportMaps.AustinTexas.gov.

While airport restaurant hours may vary pending concession company staffing levels, AUS has invested in new self-service kiosks that are available 24/7 for passengers to purchase snacks, beverages, and travel necessities.

Information for Allegiant and Frontier travelers

Travelers flying with Allegiant and Frontier will depart from The South Terminal. All other airlines operate out of the main Barbara Jordan Terminal. The two terminals are not connected and must be accessed separately. The South Terminal is located near US 183 and Burleson Road, at 10000 Logistics Lane, Austin. Travelers can use the shuttle bus, which picks up from the departure level of the curbside, to travel from the Barbara Jordan Terminal to The South Terminal.