Austin-Bergstrom reminds passengers to arrive early, plan ahead

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is advising travelers to expect a busier than usual terminal experience this weekend through Monday, October 18.

The airport says that travelers should give themselves plenty of time for parking, checking luggage, obtaining a boarding pass and passing through security and recommends arriving at least 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights, regardless of departure time.

Security screening checkpoints will open at 3 a.m. this weekend, with TSA PreCheck and Clear screening available at Checkpoints 1 and 2.

Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday remain the airport’s busiest days with a high volume of passengers expected for the upcoming mornings of Sunday, October 17th and Monday, October 18th, says Austin-Bergstrom.

Departing passengers may be dropped off at both the upper and lower curbsides —from the lower level, passengers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security via escalators and elevators. Similarly, passengers who are being picked up and don’t need to stop by baggage claim can utilize either the arrivals or departure level.

The airport is also reminding travelers that the TSA face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, remains in place through January 18, 2022.

