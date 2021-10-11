Southwest cancellations causes issues for those flying out of Austin

Monday grounded to a halt for many travelers trying to fly out of Austin on Southwest Airlines.

The airline continued to cancel flights today as it deals with a nationwide problem.

The problem started over the weekend with Southwest canceling more than a thousand flights since Friday, October 9.

Issues continued into this morning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as many people were trying to head home after the last weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. About 20 flights were canceled and many travelers were left scrambling to rebook flights or find alternative ways to get home.

The airline said in an emailed statement that it had experienced weather challenges in Florida at the beginning of the weekend, which was compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Southwest cancels hundreds of more flights Monday after weekend disruption

Southwest Airlines, FAA differ over cause for cancellations

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter