Austin-Bergstrom to soon offer direct flights to Hawaii

A new travel destination at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is hoping to launch renewed interest in flying.

“We have experienced a decline in passengers since the beginning of the pandemic however month to month we’re seeing a gradual increase in passenger travel. For Thanksgiving we did see a higher volume of passengers flying,” said Austin-Bergstrom public information specialist Sam Haynes.

Starting in April, people will be able to fly nonstop from Austin to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines.

“We’re optimistic about the future of air travel. We understand that it’s certainly a personal choice right now and there are people who are not comfortable with traveling right now so I roll and that is to continue to provide service to those who choose to travel that means providing new services like the nonstop flight to Hawaii,” said Haynes.

Haynes said moves like this show that they’re confident people will return to flying soon.

“Of course we know people aren’t going to be eager to travel in the future so being able to offer an exciting destination and an easier more convenient way than ever is really exciting,” said Haynes.

The pandemic has done more than just hurt holiday travel; the airport's expansion plan has also been put on hold. With a loss in revenue due to lack of flyers, they tell FOX 7 Austin they have no choice but to wait.

