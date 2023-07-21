Burn ban enacted in Austin city parks, greenbelts, and preserves

Austin Parks and Recreation has enacted burning restrictions in all city parks, greenbelts and preserves, this as extreme heat continues to swelter central Texas.

The Parks Burning Restriction, which became effective Thursday, July 20, prohibits the building of fires and grilling in all City of Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves. This includes the use of wood or charcoal barbecue pits, grills and smokers.

Propane stoves are allowed to be used in designated picnic areas only; smoking is always prohibited in City of Austin parks.

Park Rangers will enforce the burning restriction in the City's parks and greenbelts.

Violations may result in a fine between $300 and $500.

WILDFIRES IN CENTRAL TEXAS

The burn restriction comes as crews continue to fight wildfires across central Texas.

As of July 20 at 4:30 p.m., crews in Jarrell have contained a 300-acre grass fire to 50 percent after two days. Officials say the blaze began because of welding.

Williamson County has implemented a burn ban since Tuesday, prohibiting burning household trash outside of shrubbery and vegetation.