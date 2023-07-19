Expand / Collapse search

Cobb Creek Fire: Crews fighting 300-acre fire near Jarrell

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Jarrell
JARRELL, Texas - Crews are working to put out a fire in Jarrell.

Williamson County and several agencies are responding to a grass fire that started at 1001 Cobb Creek Road.

As of July 20, around 4:30 p.m., the fire is an estimated 300-acres and is 50 percent contained.

Crews were able to build containment line closer to the fire's edge, which allowed for the decrease in acreage. 

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates