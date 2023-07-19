Cobb Creek Fire: Crews fighting 300-acre fire near Jarrell

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Crews are working to put out a fire in Jarrell.

Williamson County and several agencies are responding to a grass fire that started at 1001 Cobb Creek Road.

As of July 20, around 4:30 p.m., the fire is an estimated 300-acres and is 50 percent contained.

Crews were able to build containment line closer to the fire's edge, which allowed for the decrease in acreage.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates