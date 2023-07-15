Moore Peak Fire: Crews contain fire 80 percent, more than 700 acres burned

Firefighters have wrapped up day three of battling the wildfire in Llano County.

On Friday, Moore Peak Fire was deemed the largest active wildfire in the state right now.

Crews are still trying to get it contained while facing brutal triple-digit temperatures.

"It just turns into another brutal afternoon, so, you know, obviously things are very dry," said Walter Flocke, the public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire burned more than 700 acres of land near the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 307, west of Kingsland.

As of Saturday, its now 80 percent contained.

"You don't want to leave a fire too soon and risk something starting up again and escaping when it's this hot, dry, and windy," said Flocke. "So, it is definitely improving."

With the help of helicopters, planes, and fire crews from across the state, officials believe it may take a few more days to fully contain the fire.

"It just isn't always a clear everything burns scenario like a lot of people imagine," said Flocke. "There are things that are still smoldering or didn't burn completely, so those things can pick back up and create new smoke."

Officials believe a piece of equipment on private property sparked what fire officials called on Friday the largest active wildfire in Texas.

"Be safe out there in this weather," said Flocke. "Try to prevent any sparks from happening, especially outdoors, in the afternoon hours. It's best to just be safe and have a water source for fire prevention and yourself."

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it received no reports of injuries, and fire crews saved 14 homes.

The only property to have been damaged in the county is a small non-residential outbuilding.