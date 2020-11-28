Austin businesses say it’s even more important to shop local this year

Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday. This year, local businesses say it's even more important for community members to go and support those here in the community.

“Shops like ours are desperately needing customers to come out and support us,” said Jake Moore with Uncommon Objects.

Moore said, unlike many local businesses, Uncommon Objects is a collection of local businesses. “We’re actually a collection of about 30 small businesses,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

With different vendors, designers, architects, he says that shopping in the store is unlike anything you will be able to re-create online.

“It’s just a unique experience,” Moore said. “You couldn't go on an Amazon or another mass retailer and find the same products that you would find here.”

With the pandemic, Moore said there have been many shops that have struggled.

RELATED: How to shop local in Austin for the holidays

“At the front of the store we have a list of all the local vendors in town that sell antiques and vintage clothing, and now when we hand that out, we have to scratch out five or six different stores this year that have had to close this year, that just couldn’t stay open,” he said.

He said while business has picked up, things aren’t back to normal yet. “That pressure has eased, but it’s not gone,” Moore said.

RELATED: Black Friday online sales hit record amid COVID-19 pandemic

Moore said when it comes to the store, many shoppers come in and realize they didn’t even know what they were looking for.

“I think the most important thing that a shopper will find is inspiration,” he said. “Maybe they will see how to group items that they hadn’t thought of before. Or maybe, they’ll see something that reminds them of their childhood. Or they’ll see a new way of framing or hanging.”

RELATED: Small Business Saturday more critical this holiday season amid coronavirus pandemic

Whatever it is, Moore said it’s bigger than what you can find from a big box retailer, because it comes from those in your community. “They are your neighbors, they’re your friends, they’re your family,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SMALL BUSINESS NEWS