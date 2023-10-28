Austin girl celebrates final cancer treatment after 2.5 years

After two and half long years, Anders Eckert is celebrating her final cancer treatment.

To make the day special, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Austin Subaru threw Anders a hero caravan.

"It was nice. A little embarrassing, but yeah," says cancer survivor Anders Eckert.

Anders was diagnosed with Leukemia at Dell Children's hospital. Her parents say hearing your child is sick with cancer was one of the scariest things to process.

"We were paralyzed, we couldn't breathe, and we didn't know what to expect or what was in store for us in the future," says Anders' mom Melissa Eckert

"There are a lot of different scary operations she had to go through a lot of tough treatment. But, the people here are amazing, the doctors, the nurses, the child life, the whole staff. Everyone here is really just for the kids, and they made everything a lot easier in a bad situation," says Anders' dad, Neal Eckert.

Anders says she will forever remember the friendly faces who held her hand during her chemo treatment.

"Thank you for all the nurses and doctors. They were very nice and comforting when it was hard," says Eckert.

And a message Anders' dad wants to share to those parents who may have a child going through cancer treatment.

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel if these things. Things get really bad, but can turn out great at the end. It's hard when you're when your child is in pain. But, there's a light at the end of the tunnel," says Eckert.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting a Light the Night fundraiser Thursday, November 2 to raise funds for research and support for people battling cancer. For more info, click here.

This year Anders will be an honoree guest.