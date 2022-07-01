Austin Chronicle looking for nominations for best Austin restaurants

The Austin Chronicle is looking for the best restaurants in Austin and needs your help.

An extension of the Chronicle's Best of Austin brand, the Best of Austin: Restaurants replaces the First Place Awards.

Best of Austin: Restaurants will celebrate the city's best restaurants and favorite dishes as chosen by Austin Chronicle readers.

There are more than 70 categories such as Best New Restaurant, Best Breakfast Tacos, Best Late-Night Dining, and even Best Bathrooms.

Nominations can be made at vote.austinchronicle.com now through Monday, July 18, at midnight. Voting for finalists will open on Thursday, August 4, and winners will be announced in a special Best of Austin: Restaurants supplement in the Sept. 23 issue of The Austin Chronicle.