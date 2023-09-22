Expand / Collapse search

Austin City Council approves APD's Police Reserve Force

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin now has a Police Reserve Force. On Thursday, the City Council approved 14 members to be the first licensed peace officers in the unit.

APD has faced a shortage of police officers for several years.

It has prompted the city to try different methods to ensure there are enough officers on the streets. That included a controversial partnership with Texas DPS that has since ended.

Resolution hopes to improve APD transparency

Amid growing concerns that Austin police are being overwhelmed due to ongoing staffing shortages, a new resolution from the Austin City Council hopes to make the department's statistics available to the public. Council member Chito Vela joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss.

RELATED COVERAGE

The Police Reserve Force can have up to 75 officers.

Interim police chief Robin Henderson may call them in at any time when they're needed to supplement the regular force.