Austin City Council approves APD's Police Reserve Force

Austin now has a Police Reserve Force. On Thursday, the City Council approved 14 members to be the first licensed peace officers in the unit.

APD has faced a shortage of police officers for several years.

It has prompted the city to try different methods to ensure there are enough officers on the streets. That included a controversial partnership with Texas DPS that has since ended.

RELATED COVERAGE

The Police Reserve Force can have up to 75 officers.

Interim police chief Robin Henderson may call them in at any time when they're needed to supplement the regular force.