Austin City Council approves $5.9B budget for 2024-25

Austin City Council has approved a budget of $5.9 billion for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The plan was initially released back in July by city manager T.C. Broadnax.

"Austin’s 2024-2025 budget is a strategic blueprint that balances the city’s immediate needs with long-term vision, prioritizing investments that reflect the values and aspirations of our community," Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax said. "By focusing on sustainability, equity and resilience, we are committed to ensuring that Austin remains a livable and welcoming city for all."

It includes an increase in funding for Austin police. However, some residents were concerned that it didn't include enough funding for issues like homelessness.

With the budget, city council approved a 3.5 percent increase in property taxes, which is the largest rate increase allowed without voter approval.

Some city council members released statements after the budget approval:

"This budget includes historic investments in much-needed community services, including for families experiencing homelessness, those undergoing mental health crises, and our public safety professionals. In this budget, we are making our communities safer, cleaner, healthier, and simply more livable." — Council member Ryan Alter