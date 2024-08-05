Austin firefighters union backs mental health rescue plan

Austin firefighters, at a minimum, put in a 53-hour work week, 24 hours on, 48 hours off. Because of staffing issues, answering the growing number of calls requires an increasing rate of overtime. It’s a crisis, according to Bob Nicks of the Austin Firefighters Association, but it’s not about compensation.

"Yeah, they're getting paid, but it's taking a toll rather than the overtime. We need more time off. We need more time between shifts or more time, or we're not working extra duty, so we can think about these experiences, reconnect with our families, and go back to work rested and ready to go again. And that's really the crux of the problem," said Nicks.

It’s estimated that every year, twice as many firefighters commit suicide than those who die in the line of duty, according to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance. In a recent study, nearly half of the firefighters who responded admitted to having thoughts of suicide.

PTSD, depression and the lack of sleep are cited as leading causes.

"It's just reached a nexus where it's become too much. The good part is it's very solvable," said Nicks.

A firefighter rescue plan had Nicks standing with three Austin council members on Monday afternoon. Alison Alter of District 10, Mackenzie Kelly from District 6, and Ryan Alter of District 5 are pitching three budget proposals.

"We are bringing forward items and policies that will help address this issue," said Ryan Alter.

The separate plans include an additional 10 weeks of maternity leave for firefighters who give childbirth. That’s estimated to cost about $75,000 a year.

The plan also includes having another fire academy class for 30 cadets and authorizing a study to determine if hiring more firefighters will reduce overtime payments.

The Austin Fire Department currently has close to 1,100 employees in operations. To reduce one hour in the workday, Nicks estimates the city will need to hire 25 to 30 firefighters. It's a number crunch that can reduce the load.

"I didn't realize how bad I was until I decided I wanted to end my own life," said Lt. Amanda Bennett.

Bennett was at the Monday briefing to talk about her intervention. A first responder for more than 15 years, Bennett says a friend saved her life, and now she believes that the council rescue plans, if approved, will also save lives. Since 2017, four Austin firefighters have taken their own lives. The most recent case happened about three weeks ago.

"This is a great start. Is talking about it, mental health in general. You know, like I said, in 2020 it was the 10th leading cause of death in the US. That's tragic, you know, so talking about it and letting firefighters and people know that they're not the only ones with these struggles. And it's okay to speak up," said Bennett.

The ultimate goal for the union is to get AFD to a schedule that provides firefighters with 72 hours off between shifts. That kind of plan is being used in Portland and reportedly has shown success.