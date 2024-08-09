Austin Fire Department adds 32 new firefighters from cadet class

There are 32 new firefighters in Austin to answer the alarm when it rings. The class of cadets graduated Friday morning, and will be providing some much-needed relief for a department that has been running thin.

It was a big day for 32 cadets and their families, as well as for the Austin Fire Department.

"Absolutely. So, some of them will be on the truck on Sunday. So, we're excited to get them out," said Assistant Chief Thomas Vocke, who oversees training for AFD.

It’s a diverse class. Danny Berrun is among those who pinned on a badge. Before applying to be a firefighter, he was a combat instructor serving in the Marines.

"Yes, from a machine gun to a water hose. It's a big difference. And the tactics are very different. But the people are what I really enjoyed," said Berrun.

Cadet Class 137. Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department

Cadet class 137 completed a 28-week training period. The images from those days flashed across video screens. They showed how the cadets learned how to deal with different kinds of challenges.

"The thing that got me the most that I did not expect in this academy was the vigorous training, both academically and physically," said Berrun.

AFD has added several new skills to learn in recent years, according to assistant chief Vocke.

"They even do full wildfire training now as a part of the regular fire academy. Because of the world we live in now," said Vocke.

This cadet graduation is coming as City Council members are crunching the numbers for a new budget. There are several proposals for the fire department, including holding another academy to address a staffing shortage.

On Monday, Bob Nicks, of the Austin Firefighters Association, endorsed ideas being pitched by council members Ryan Alter, Mackenzie Kelly and Alison Alter.

"It's just reached a nexus where it's become too much. The good part is it's very solvable," said Nicks.

Along with holding an additional academy class, the proposals included adjusting schedules to reduce stress and improve mental health.

MORE STORIES:

"We need more time between shifts or more time, or we're not working extra duty, so we can think about these experiences, reconnect with our families, and go back to work rested and ready to go again," said Nicks.

The discussion on the budget ideas for Austin firefighters is expected to continue next week. With AFD's staffing level currently estimated at about 80%, this graduation is a big step.

"Thirty-two cut our vacancies significantly. And so it's a big deal for us to, to be able to get this class out and, you know, provide some relief for the folks that are out there doing the work every day," said Vocke.

At the end of the ceremony, each cadet opened assignment orders. Danny Berrun is heading to a station near the Circuit of the Americas.

"This is not just a career. This is a place I can call home. A place where I can surround myself with people that have a lot to teach me," said Berrun.