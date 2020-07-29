Austin City Council declares racism a public health crisis

In a special-called Austin City Council meeting, several items were passed, all related to anti-racism.

The first established racism as a public health crisis. "Racism is literally killing black and brown people. It's a public health crisis and it's beyond time to treat it as such," said Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison.

The second speeds up the process of renaming city assets like streets and buildings, with Confederacy ties.

"It would be the height of hypocrisy to say Black lives matter while not addressing the elephant in our streets. Confederate Avenue, Plantation Road, and Dixie Drive. The Confederacy is a symbol of white supremacy, domestic terrorism, and the tyranny of lynching," said Harper-Madison.

Another item recognizes Juneteenth as an official city holiday.

"By recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday we will signal that we know freedom in this country has only been unlocked in stages and it's a long journey we are marching on," she said.

Another resolution renames The Metz Recreation Center to The Rodolfo Mendez Recreation Center, something Councilmember Sabino Renteria supported 100 percent.

Another item by Harper-Madison will remove open containers in public laws in East Austin. "Our open consumption regulations include bans on certain neighborhoods east of I-35. It's easy to read that as racism, paternalism, and the legacy of organized and intentional segregation," she said.

However, she said this is not legalizing public intoxication.

"What it does though is end a double standard for eastside residents who haven't had access to the same rights as most of their mostly White and wealthier neighbors on the other side of the highway," said Harper-Madison.