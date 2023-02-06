Austin City Council to evaluate employment of City Manager Cronk in wake of ice storm

Austin City Council will take up an emergency agenda item this Thursday to evaluate the employment of Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk in the wake of the ice storm that left nearly 200,000 people without power.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson tweeted this afternoon, "To all our Austin citizens who are furious about the ongoing power outage, you're right. There must be accountability."

He says he added the emergency agenda item this morning because "the management of this situation and the lack of clear, timely and accurate communication has left our community in the dark."

Council Members Alison Alter, Chito Vela and Vanessa Fuentes co-sponsored the emergency item.

Council Member Alter said, "The city failed to respond in a timely and effective manner to yet another disaster. We must move to rebuild confidence and restore trust."

Council Member Fuentes said, "The City's inadequate response to this ice storm is beyond frustrating. My colleagues and I are taking action & will do whatever it takes to rebuild our community's trust, including assessing our City Manager's performance. It's time for solutions & accountability, not excuses."

The City Council discussion evaluating Cronk's job performance will be held in executive session.

Since Feb. 2, Mayor Watson has repeatedly said that he's 'frustrated' by the power outages and the lack of communication from the City.