Austin City Council to take up Austin Pets Alive! resolution

Austin City Council is set to take up a resolution today concerning Austin Pets Alive!

City council members will be voting on whether to keep the animal shelter at its current location on Cesar Chavez in downtown Austin. The resolution, sponsored by Austin Mayor Steve Adler and four council members, also directs City Manager Spencer Cronk to negotiate the terms for operation at APA.

APA says keeping the shelter in place will help the city maintain its "no-kill" status.

For years, APA supporters have asked city leaders to allow it to rebuild the non-profit organization's facilities.

APA's land agreement with the city is set to expire on November 23. If a deal isn't reached by then, the shelter says it may have to move outside the city limits.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter