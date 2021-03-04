Austin city leaders discuss Black Austin Restitution Resolution

City leaders are meeting to discuss a resolution on the Austin City Council agenda that if passed would acknowledge the City of Austin's role in disenfranchising Black residents through historic discrimination, urban renewal policies, and the 1928 Master Plan.

Item 67 would also direct the City Manager to report to city council on the economic harms caused by this disenfranchisement and to bring recommendations for the creation of a Black resource and cultural center.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, members of the Black Austin Coalition, and others will join Austin Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison in a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, to discuss the resolution. The press conference will air live on the FOX 7 Austin website and FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.