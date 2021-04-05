Austin city leaders speak out against proposed amplified sound bill

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Austin City Council members, residents, and venue owners are speaking out against what they're saying is "harmful" House Bill 3813.

Adler, Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, Council Member Sabino "Pio" Renteria, Council Member Kathie Tovo, local sound expert John Malenson, and Austin resident Angela Hovis spoke at an afternoon news conference at ACL Live.

Those against House Bill 3813 say the bill seeks to strip local communities of their ability broker agreements between Austin residential communities and venues and regulate amplified sound. They say it would negatively impact the Austin economy and residential community alike.