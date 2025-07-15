Austin city manager proposes $6.3B budget for 2025-26

The Brief Austin City Council was presented with a $6.3 billion proposed budget for 2025-26 Over the coming weeks, community input meetings and budget work sessions will be hosted by Austin City Council



Austin's city manager presented a proposed budget of $6.3 billion for 2025-26 to the mayor and city council on Tuesday.

The proposed budget aims to support three critical focus areas: people, place, and partnerships.

Highlights

The proposed budget plans on funding and supporting the following items:

Expanding shelter space for the homeless, and funding new positions

Increasing emergency rental assistance

Support inclusive engagement

Expanding emergency response operations and providing new equipment for wildfire response teams

Austin Energy funding

Funding for youth athletic field maintenance

Funding to support and maintain the Colony Park pool and two staff positions

Creating department for Austin Arts, Culture, Music, and Entertainment

Planned spending of $2.9 billion for projects such as: wastewater treatment facility improvements, the new Convention Center, and the expansion project at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

How will this impact taxpayers?

Why you should care:

The proposed property tax rate is $0.5276 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation.

The typical Austin homeowner will still see an increase of $12.90 per month, or $154.83 per year, in the city’s portion of their annual property tax bill.

The projected increase for the typical Austin tax-and ratepayer is $22.35 per month, or $268.23 per year.

What they're saying:

"Engaging with our community to understand their budget priorities is more important than ever in these challenging times of federal funding cuts and limited revenue," Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax said. "By focusing on people, places, and partnerships, we can ensure that our budget reflects the needs and aspirations of Austinites, fostering a resilient and inclusive city."

What's next:

Over the coming weeks, community input meetings and budget work sessions will be hosted by Austin City Council.

City Council will have the opportunity to review and initiate amendments to the proposed budget before final adoption, which will begin on August 13.

For more details on the city's budget process, click here.