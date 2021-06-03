Austin Community College fully reopens for fall semester

Austin Community College District announced Thursday it will fully reopen this fall.

The college says it is expanding on-campus and online options so students have more choices to get the classes they want when they want them, and with the support they need.

Registration for fall is now open for everyone.

"The past year has been transformative for all of us. Our students are our first priority, and through the pandemic, we learned how to teach and learn in new ways. We’re carrying these lessons forward in the fall. ACC will be back, teaching in classrooms and providing in-person support like tutoring and advising, but we’re also keeping virtual and online options on the table," says Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC Chancellor. "We have the capacity to be flexible, and our community needs that. It helps us better meet students where they are and provide them options to choose the type of learning environment that fits their busy life."

The college says it will continue to offer four ways to learn at ACC, including:

Flexible online classes | Classes are completed fully online whenever it’s convenient.

Scheduled online classes | Classes happen online at set times for live, virtual learning.

In-person classes | Meet on campus at set dates/times for in-person learning.

Hybrid classes | Meet online at set dates/times for lectures and visit campus for hands-on learning.

ACC says students can find options by location or search for courses that are fully online HERE.

ACC says it will also offer in-person and virtual student support including additional financial funding options to help remove the burden of paying for college.

The college reserved federal funds for students who are financially impacted by COVID-19.

ACC’s CRRSA program provides immediate support for expenses like food and housing, healthcare, childcare, tuition, and learning materials.

Applications are open now for students enrolled in summer classes, and funds will be available for students enrolled in fall, as well.

The college says its health and safety protocols will remain in place with enhanced cleaning procedures.

Face masks are not required but are encouraged for anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

The college says enrollment is open now. Fall classes begin Monday, August 23.

ACC says for information, visit austincc.edu/fall.