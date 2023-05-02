ACC launches new cybersecurity bachelor’s degree

Austin Community College (ACC) will soon launch a new bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, the college's fourth bachelor's degree program and second in IT.

The new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Cybersecurity is designed to help working professionals prepare for more advanced career roles.

ACC says cybersecurity remains one of the most in-demand careers in Central Texas, with 44 percent growth expected over the next 10 years locally.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Austin metro area is the ninth-biggest in the U.S. for cybersecurity careers and Texas Labor Market Information found that the median annual salary is more than $120,000.

The cybersecurity program is designed for professionals with a related associate degree, including those transitioning directly to a four-year degree or those in the workforce. The program also offers flexible learning options with face-to-face, hybrid, and distance education classes.

ACC says the curriculum is developed with input from an industry advisory committee to ensure students gain the skills necessary for careers available now. Students also are eligible to obtain one or more additional specialized certifications.

The program is expected to launch in fall 2023 with the first cohort of up to 60 students. Details on information sessions will be released as times are finalized, says ACC.