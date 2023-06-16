Cooling center hours extended in Austin over holiday weekend

The City of Austin is extending its cooling center hours at libraries and Parks and Recreation facilities over the holiday weekend because of the extreme heat.

The temperature is expected to reach at least 100 degrees for the next seven days, there's a Heat Advisory in effect, and the city's Heat Plan has been activated.

On Sunday, June 18, Parks and Rec facilities that are normally open on Sunday will stay open late to 8 p.m.

On Monday, June 19, the city will keep some facilities open as cooling centers, while other city buildings and facilities will be closed due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Times and locations of cooling centers change frequently. Visit austintexas.gov/alerts for the latest cooling center information available in 13 languages.

Throughout the summer, Parks Recreation centers and library facilities serve as cooling centers during normal operating hours for temporary reprieve during the hottest hours of the day.

If you're using Cap Metro to get to a cooling center please inform your operator before taking your seat.

Even if you do not have the means to pay, you will still be given a ride.

"No one will be denied service to a cooling center. Nothing is more important than your safety and serving our community," said CapMetro.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

During extreme heat, they suggest the following: