Austin couple wakes up to find both cars were stolen overnight

An Austin couple woke up to a shocking surprise last week. Both of their cars were stolen overnight.

Mary and Eddie Hill live in the University Hill neighborhood and said last Thursday they woke up to find both of their cars gone. "I'm supposed to be seeing two cars sitting there and I'm seeing space," said Eddie Hill.

Eddie had gone to get his flu shot on Wednesday and said when he got back home, he went inside and didn't lock the car door. Later that night is when the cars were taken. "It's an inconvenience, but it's a learning experience," he said.

Mary said she was in disbelief. "We just stood there in awe, petrified more or less, and just couldn't believe it," she said.

The two now have rental cars and have a way to carry on with their daily routines but did say they lost some personal items. Eddie says they took his veteran cane and Mary says she had a scrapbook and some special jackets taken.

But the couple said they didn't lose their outlook on life.

"Thank God we still able to find humor as we still accept what has happened," Mary said.

