Police identify victim killed in North Austin deadly shooting; shooter arrested

The Brief Police identify man killed in deadly North Austin shooting Suspect arrested and will be charged with murder once he's out of the hospital Victim identified as 30-year-old Tyler Cochran



Police identified the man killed in a deadly shooting in North Austin.

Austin police said on Nov. 1, around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at Michelobos Sports Bar at 900 East Braker Lane. The caller said two men were shot.

When officers arrived, they found Tyler Cochran, 30, and Clayton Taitague, 20, with gunshot wounds. Cochran was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taitague was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Monday, Nov. 4, he is still in the hospital.

The investigation showed Cochran and Taitague got into an argument that turned physical. Taitague grabbed a gun and shot Cochran. A security guard, who saw Taitague shoot Cochran, then shot Taitague, police said.

Taitague was arrested and will be charged with murder when he is released from the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.