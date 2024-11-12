Austin Dollar General robbed at gunpoint; police search for suspect

article

The Brief Austin police searching for suspect in Oct. 13 aggravated robbery Robbery happened at Dollar General at 9600 Menchaca Road.



Austin police detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man who held workers of a retail store at gunpoint during an aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened between 9:10-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Dollar General located at 9600 Menchaca Road.

Police said a man went into the store and threatened employees at gunpoint while waiting for the safe to open.

The man then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the man is described as 30–40 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blue long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, gray or white shoes, a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092 or submit a tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.com or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be given for information that leads to an arrest.