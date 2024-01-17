Plan to widen US 290 into freeway between Austin, Dripping Springs

TxDOT has unveiled a new plan to widen US 290 into a freeway, between Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs. The proposal comes as traffic is projected to nearly double in the next 20 years or so.

"This section of the highway is not equipped to handle the demand," said TxDOT spokesman Brad Wheelis.

The current four-lane road would be transformed into a six-lane freeway, with frontage roads on each side. It would link in with the Oak Hill Parkway that’s currently under construction at the 290/71 interchange known as the "Y" and slated to be done in 2026.

"This provides a direct route down 290 without encountering traffic signals," said Wheelis.

TxDOT says the widening of 290 would likely be done in phases, stressing no decisions have been made yet. But the current plan would displace 13 homes and 82 businesses, which TxDOT says they’ve been reaching out to.

"At this point, to achieve our goals, it’s going to look like we're going to need to expand the right of way. And so that will impact businesses and homes. What we've done is we've tried to narrow this corridor as much as we possibly can," said Wheelis.

"It may be a little difficult at first, but I think it’s a great idea. I honestly do," said Oak Hill resident Tracy Hendrix.

At Stony’s Pizza, manager Eddie Esper is optimistic the change could bring more business his way, and says if TxDOT is revamping the "Y", they might as well go all the way.

"If that's going to come into two lanes, yeah, maybe it's better that they do it," said Esper.

But his employee, Kevin Cohn, does have some concerns about the construction.

"We’re a small mom-and-pop shop, and if anything goes down, unfortunately, that does concern us a little bit," said Cohn.

TxDOT stresses that this plan is still in the very early stages. So far there’s no timeline for construction.

If you’d like to weigh in, there’s a public hearing on January 30 in Dripping Springs. You can also submit feedback by mail or email. For more information, click here.