Austin eatery Aviary Wine & Kitchen closes

Another longtime Austin business says it's closing its doors.

Aviary Wine & Kitchen, which opened on South Lamar Boulevard in 2006, has closed, with management citing the COVID-19 pandemic and additional setbacks during a historic heat wave.

Aviary was also on the verge of closing in 2023 before it was purchased by Mike Smith and his hospitality group, Hearth and Counter. However, despite Smith's attempts to rescue the restaurant's brand, the eatery has closed.

"Unfortunately, in this business we have to face the reality that not every comeback attempt will be a success," Smith said in a release. "Between the cavernous financial hole we inherited and other external pressures that we, like other Austin businesses operating in highly desirable commercial spaces are facing, we had to make the difficult decision to cut our losses and cease operations.

Another factor cited in Aviary's closing is the rise in rent for commercial spaces in Austin.

"Area eateries are being hit hard right now. A popular eatery not far from Aviary closed just a few weeks ago, despite attracting large crowds. It’s unfortunate that this is what dining establishment owners in Austin are facing right now," said Smith.

Smith said his current focus is on setting up payment plans to fulfill financial obligations to employees and other vendors and creditors.