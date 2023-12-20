South Congress store to close after 28 years

Maya Star has been a staple on South Congress for 28 years. After decades in business in south Austin, the store's owner has decided to close its doors.

"I have been here since 1995, and we are just ready to go on to our next chapter," Maya Krauss, owner of Maya Star, said.

Shoppers made their final selection out of the last round of inventory on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's really sad, I already like all the items. I’m sure it is not very fun to have it close," said shopper Diya Sini.

"We are getting a lot of customers coming in saying they have been shopping for years," Krauss said.

Krauss said she has decided to shut down operations to retire. She has also witnessed two neighboring stores close their doors this year.

"On South Congress, you have to be on the top of your game," Krauss said. "It has always been pretty competitive, but there are so many people that have been here thirty years and have been so fortunate. We have weathered the storm and when things got hard, we just lowered our price, and you know, listened to the customers. I wouldn't be closing if I wasn't retiring."

Pacha Organic Cafe also announced plans to close down operations after 23 years in service. Their last day is at the end of the month.

"The restaurant business is really tough," Krauss said. "I’m so glad I have just been in the retail business, but that is the nature of the beast."

"It's sad," said shopper Ava Bozic. "I’m a small business owner myself, and so it is just sad to see other business owners struggle and just close down."

"I think there are a lot of small businesses that cater to a lot of people, but unfortunately, they are not able to put out the inventory that they need to have other people access those resources," Kini said.

Maya Star will close for good on Monday. Jan. 8.

"There are still like 25 local stores in the span of three blocks, there are some new developments down the street," Krauss said. "I feel like it adds to the diversity of the area, there is plenty of room for everybody."