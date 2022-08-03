Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds to close after 38 years in business

Another iconic South Congress business is closing their doors.

Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds recently announced that the Austin institution will be closing at the end of this year after 38 years in business.

"There are not a lot of year-round costume shops in the world and we're very grateful to our customers for their ongoing support," the shop said in a social media post. "We've loved being a source of creativity and inspiration for your parties, plays and productions. It's been a pleasure to fulfill your costuming dreams and fantasies."

The business says in preparation for its closing, it will be shifting to a "purchase-only" model at the end of August, with costume rentals ceasing after August 30. The shop says it also does not plan to restock.

"At this moment, we still have plenty of stock and are ready to have one last Halloween with all of you," the shop said.

Lucy in Disguise is not the only shop closing on South Congress.

In June, Tesoros Trading Company announced it was closing its South Congress location after fifteen years there, saying they were moving away from brick-and-mortar traditional retail to focus more on wholesale, online sales and selling to other shops or museum shops.