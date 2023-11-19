Austin Empty Bowl Project marks 27th year in fight against hunger

The Austin Empty Bowl Project marks its 27th year in the fight against hunger.

Hundreds of central Texans came out on Saturday morning to the Central Texas Food Bank to enjoy live music while choosing their bowl.

"We do this every year, we have a collection of bowls that we've gotten and, it's all the bowls you own basically, yea pretty much," said attendees Dewey and Kevin Overholser.

Community members are able to purchase a bowl and enjoy a warm cup of soup and all the proceeds go to the Central Texas Food Bank.

"We love coming, we love getting the bowls and seeing all the pottery and just knowing it's going to a great cause," said Vicki and Bob Lovett.

Food insecurity has become a serious issue in central Texas, especially during the holiday season.

"I don't think enough people realize how serious hunger is an issue. It's kind of not just something that's across the road, it's very real and here in home," says Overholser.

In previous years, the Austin Empty Bowl Project raised $120,000 in donations.

"It feeds kids year round through our after-school meal programs, it's just an incredible way to give back to your community and get ready for the holiday season," said Mark Jackson, chief development officer at the Central Texas Food Bank.

For some of those who came out to the event, they say the Austin Empty Bowl Project has become part of their holiday traditions.

"It's funny because we got some fun ones like this in the past and decorated and messages in them, and today I just went with one that's nice and simple and it kind of depends on what our mood is in," said Lovett.

This holiday season, the Central Texas Food Bank is experiencing a volunteer shortage. If you're interested in helping out, you can click here.