Austin's Empty Bowl Project helps fight hunger for more than 2 decades

The Austin Empty Bowl Project has been fighting hunger in the Austin area for more than two decades.

The event will, once again, be held in person on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, November 20, at the Central Texas Food Bank from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This annual family-friendly event invites you to select your favorite from thousands of locally crafted ceramic bowls, have it filled with gourmet soup and bread and listen to live music while enjoying your lunch.

Your $30 donation goes to Kids Cafe, a program of the Central Texas Food Bank, and Meals for Kids, a program of Meals on Wheels Central Texas. You're invited to take the bowl home with you to remind you that others have empty bowls.

FOX 7 Austin is a proud longtime sponsor of the event. Hundreds attended the last time it was in person in 2019, including many members of the FOX 7 Austin team.

The Austin Empty Bowl Project was founded in 1997 and has grown every year. With the help of the community, the Austin Empty Bowl Project has raised more than $1,300,000 to help fight hunger in the Austin area.