Austin Energy, Austin Water officials hold winter storm briefing

Officials with Austin Energy and Austin Water are speaking with Austin City Council members regarding the February winter storm.

The briefing comes as state and local leaders are demanding answers after many were left without power and water following the historic freezing temperatures that hit Texas.

The chairwoman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the agency that regulates the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, resigned Monday and the Travis County District Attorney recently announced his office will be conducting a criminal investigation to figure out if anyone or group is to blame.

Some in Austin still remain without water weeks after the storm and many are still feeling the storm's impacts.

